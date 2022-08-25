Monkeypox vaccination site now open in northeast Fresno

Officials say the process is easy, quick, and protects your privacy.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The UCSF Mobile Health Site in Fresno is now offering the monkeypox vaccine to people who are considered 'high-risk'.

"That means men having sex with men with multiple partners, high-risk health care workers...," said Dr. Kenny Banh with UCSF Fresno.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health has distributed 500 doses to the drive-through vaccination site at Shaw and Mariposa.

The county's health officials and medical experts are trying to make this process as simple as possible for those who qualify for the shot.

"We want to make sure it's as low-barrier as possible," said Banh. "We're trying to take every step we can to make sure everyone feels as comfortable as possible - not identify people who don't want to be identified... this is about a public health crisis. This is about taking care of people."

Cars were lined up when the site opened on Wednesday morning.

Action News was there as several people received their first dose of the vaccine.

The quick shot goes in the arm and leaves a small bubble for a time.

Recipients return for a second dose in about a month.

Staff want to stress to the public that the process is both private and free.

"At UCSF Fresno, we don't collect insurance, we don't collect payment for any of our services, 100% percent of our services are always free. We don't care where you're from, what your background is," said Banh.

You can find a full list of groups eligible for the monkeypox vaccine here.