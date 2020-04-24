health

Employee at Fresno's Ulta Beauty distribution center tests positive for COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An employee at the Ulta Beauty distribution center in Fresno has tested positive for COVID-19, a company spokesperson confirmed to Action News on Friday.

The spokesperson said the employee tested positive for the virus this week but has not been in the distribution since the beginning of April.

Ulta Beauty said it contacted all other associates who may have come into contact with the employee and had them self-isolate for 14 days.

Officials say the Fresno distribution center has not seen any impact on its operations. The company said it is continuing to follow protective guidelines and practice social distancing.

Ulta Beauty released the following statement:

"The safety, health and wellbeing of our associates and guests remains top priority for Ulta Beauty. We are sending our best wishes for a speedy recovery to this associate and continued health for their family."
