3 women accused of stealing from Ulta store at Fashion Fair Mall

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have three women in custody accused of stealing from an Ulta beauty store in northeast Fresno.It happened after 7:30 pm Wednesday at the Fashion Fair Mall.Employees gave officers descriptions of two women who they say grabbed several items and took off without paying.The suspects' car was later spotted near Olive and Chestnut Avenues.Three women inside the car were arrested. Police say the store employees identified two of them as the thieves.The third was their driver. Officials say she had a felony warrant for theft out of Madera County.