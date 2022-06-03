Arts & Entertainment

Scarlett Estevez, J.R. Villarreal talk Disney's 'Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion'

Scarlett Estevez, J.R. Villarreal talk about starring in 'Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion'

NEW YORK -- She may seem like a regular teenage girl, but actually, she's a superhero fighting crime!

Scarlett Estevez plays Violet Rodriguez, a Mexican American teen who is chosen by a magical luchador mask that transforms her into Ultra Violet.

"Now that she has this mask, she can't exactly tell people who she is, she can't reveal her identity," Estevez said.

And, she's not fighting crime alone! She takes it all on with her luchador uncle, Cruz de la Vega, played by J.R. Villarreal, also known as Black Scorpion.

"Her uncle is trying to teach her to be the best superhero she can be," Villarreal said.

Although Cruz takes Violet under his wing to teach her the responsibilities of her special powers, she doesn't always see eye-to-eye with him when it comes to his methods for capturing crooks.

"She has to learn to do it for the sake of the people and not really herself, which is a bit of trouble for her," Estevez said. "So she's really trying to navigate her way and have fun for herself."

In the meantime, she must keep her superhero identity secret from her parents and her older brother Santiago ("Tiago"), as well as her friends and schoolmates.

However, she does lean on one close confidante: her best friend Maya Miller-Martinez, who provides advice and assists with documenting Ultra Violet's adventures on social media.

"Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion" premieres on June 3 at 9 p.m. ET on Disney Channel and on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 8.

