Underground blast creates 'Tremors'-like scene in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Transportation shared video showing an underground blast rolling through the road.

It is part of ongoing construction along Route 29 in Vint Hill to break up rock for excavation.

Several commenters online pointed out the footage looked like a scene from the 1990 sci-fi action thriller "Tremors."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
constructionu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News