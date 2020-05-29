Visalia's UPHS holds drive-through graduation ceremony

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A modified graduation ceremony is taking place Thursday and Friday for seniors at University Preparatory High School in Visalia.
UPHS is located on the College of the Sequoias campus.
But because of COVID-19, they decided to hold a drive-through graduation ceremony in the parking lot of a local church.
Seniors come in intervals with their families.
They receive a program, sign a poster, and then receive their diploma and take a picture with the school's principal.
He says he's proud of this year's graduating class.
"They've been a lot of fun," Eric Thiessen said. "This group's been fun. It's a group I can joke with and they will joke back."
Ten of UPHS' 57 graduating seniors are also graduating with associates degrees from College of the Sequoias.
