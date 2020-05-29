graduation 2020

Visalia's UPHS holds drive-through graduation ceremony

Because of COVID-19, they decided to hold a drive-through graduation ceremony in the parking lot of a local church.
By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A modified graduation ceremony is taking place Thursday and Friday for seniors at University Preparatory High School in Visalia.

UPHS is located on the College of the Sequoias campus.

But because of COVID-19, they decided to hold a drive-through graduation ceremony in the parking lot of a local church.

Seniors come in intervals with their families.

They receive a program, sign a poster, and then receive their diploma and take a picture with the school's principal.

He says he's proud of this year's graduating class.

"They've been a lot of fun," Eric Thiessen said. "This group's been fun. It's a group I can joke with and they will joke back."

Ten of UPHS' 57 graduating seniors are also graduating with associates degrees from College of the Sequoias.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationvisaliasocial distancingeducationvisaliagraduationcoronavirusgraduation 2020covid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GRADUATION 2020
Sunnyside High School seniors visit campus to pick up cap and gown
Reedley College grad overcomes obstacles to earn two degrees
Clovis High 2020 graduates get their diplomas
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DMV reopens 3 field offices in Valley
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus school budget cuts will hit Selma teachers the hardest
Local eateries expand seating to outdoor space after reopening
Minneapolis braces for more violence over death in custody
2 cooling centers open in Fresno with COVID-19 protocols in place
Show More
Tachi Palace reopens to guests after 2-month closure
Community gathers to honor Kaiser Permanente nurse of 25 years who died from COVID-19
Thieves caught on camera stealing wallet from woman inside Clovis grocery store
Son arrested for beating mother with TV stand during argument, deputies say
Man found with gunshot wound during traffic stop in southeast Fresno
More TOP STORIES News