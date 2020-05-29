Visalia's UPHS holds drive-through graduation ceremony

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A modified graduation ceremony is taking place Thursday and Friday for seniors at University Preparatory High School in Visalia.UPHS is located on the College of the Sequoias campus.But because of COVID-19, they decided to hold a drive-through graduation ceremony in the parking lot of a local church.Seniors come in intervals with their families.They receive a program, sign a poster, and then receive their diploma and take a picture with the school's principal.He says he's proud of this year's graduating class."They've been a lot of fun," Eric Thiessen said. "This group's been fun. It's a group I can joke with and they will joke back."Ten of UPHS' 57 graduating seniors are also graduating with associates degrees from College of the Sequoias.