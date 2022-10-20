Gov. Newsom announces reward for info on 2021 central Fresno homicide

Loved ones say 19-year-old Kyrin Wright was funny, always smiling and known for his sense of style.

Kyrin Wright was gunned down in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Clinton Avenue and Fresno Street in May of 2021.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced $50,000 rewards for four unsolved murders across the state - including one in central Fresno.

The 19-year-old later died at the hospital.

The only description of the suspect at the time was a man wearing all black.

His murder qualified for the $50,000 state reward because detectives have exhausted all leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department or Valley Crimestoppers, which is also offering a $3,000 reward.