Gov. Newsom announces reward for info on 2021 central Fresno homicide

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced $50,000 rewards for four unsolved murders across the state - including one in central Fresno.
Kyrin Wright was gunned down in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Clinton Avenue and Fresno Street in May of 2021.
The 19-year-old later died at the hospital.
The only description of the suspect at the time was a man wearing all black.
Loved ones say Wright was funny, always smiling and known for his sense of style.
His murder qualified for the $50,000 state reward because detectives have exhausted all leads.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department or Valley Crimestoppers, which is also offering a $3,000 reward.