UPDATE: 82-year-old missing woman found safe in Merced

UPDATE: Merced Police say Chanmynarath Thongphath has been found and is safe. Thank you for your help!

Original story follows.

---------------------

Merced Police are looking for an 82-year-old woman who has gone missing.

Chanmynarath Thongphath was last seen at the youth sports complex located at West 7th Street and West Avenue in Merced.

She is 5'3", has brown eyes, black hair, and weighs 140 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a pink top and blue jeans.

If you see Thongphath please call the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6905.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedmissing woman
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trial begins for Visalia couple accused of starving children
Chase leads to rearrest of woman who streamed crash that killed sister
Tulare County sergeant arrested, charged with domestic violence
Get your cat vaccinated for rabies, say Fresno County health officials
Man who tried to stab 8 people in Fresno appears in court
The Earthquake Effect: Scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
2020 groundwater rules will have significant impact on farmers
Show More
Tulare County officers mourn K-9 deputy killed in crash
Preliminary 3.7-magnitude earthquake strikes near Hollister
95 percent of tested baby foods in US have toxic metals: Study
Yosemite National Park Leads the Way in Deaf Services
Drunk hit and run driver apologizes for killing Fresno man
More TOP STORIES News