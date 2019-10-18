UPDATE: 82-year-old missing woman found safe in Merced

UPDATE: Merced Police say Chanmynarath Thongphath has been found and is safe. Thank you for your help!---------------------Merced Police are looking for an 82-year-old woman who has gone missing.Chanmynarath Thongphath was last seen at the youth sports complex located at West 7th Street and West Avenue in Merced.She is 5'3", has brown eyes, black hair, and weighs 140 pounds.She was last seen wearing a pink top and blue jeans.If you see Thongphath please call the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6905.