VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPS is looking to hire dozens of new drivers at its hub in Visalia.The company plans on adding more than 60 new tractor-trailer drivers to its delivery team over the next several weeks.The pay for these positions starts at $21 an hour, and those wages could jump to $38 an hour after four years.New drivers will also receive an extended benefits package which includes healthcare and retirement plans.Anyone interested in working at the Visalia location is asked to visit their website.