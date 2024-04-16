WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Executive director of Centro La Familia gets award at US Capitol

KFSN logo
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Executive director of Centro La Familia gets award at US Capitol
Margarita Rocha from Centro La Familia received the Lois Haight Award of Excellence of Innovation.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The executive director of a Fresno County organization was honored with a congressional award at the US Capitol.

Margarita Rocha from Centro La Familia received the Lois Haight Award of Excellence of Innovation.

The honor was part of the Crime Survivors and Justice Caucus's Awards Ceremony.

The event recognizes individuals and organizations who ensure that victims and survivors of crime receive the resources and justice they deserve.

Rocha was honored for her 40-plus years of social service.

While working at Centro La Familia, she has created services to uplift victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and other serious crimes throughout Fresno County.

Her award was also presented by Valley Congressman Jim Costa.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW