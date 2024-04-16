Executive director of Centro La Familia gets award at US Capitol

Margarita Rocha from Centro La Familia received the Lois Haight Award of Excellence of Innovation.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The executive director of a Fresno County organization was honored with a congressional award at the US Capitol.

The honor was part of the Crime Survivors and Justice Caucus's Awards Ceremony.

The event recognizes individuals and organizations who ensure that victims and survivors of crime receive the resources and justice they deserve.

Rocha was honored for her 40-plus years of social service.

While working at Centro La Familia, she has created services to uplift victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and other serious crimes throughout Fresno County.

Her award was also presented by Valley Congressman Jim Costa.