Chatting with USWNT soccer star and Fresno native Lynn Williams

Full interview transcription:

Alec Nolan: Lynn Williams joining us now from the US Women's National Team. Lynn, What is it like to represent the United States?

Lynn Williams: Yeah, it's a dream. It's definitely you feel like pressure on your shoulders. You know, there's so many people that want to be in your position. Every time I wear the crest every time I step on the field. I don't take it for granted at all. So it's just an honor. You know, I've been wanting to do this since I was like a little baby. So yeah, I feel very blessed and honored to do this

Alec: Last time around, you didn't get the call you wanted but this time around You did. Take me to the moment where you did get that call.

Lynn: Yeah, so I was with my agent and I knew I was actually throwing out the pitch at the Yankees game and I needed to just get my mind off the call because I knew it was coming on that day. My agent and I were just out in the backyard throwing practicing my pitch. And then Vlatko texted me saying, do you have a minute to talk and, you know, my heart starts racing, your my palms are like literally sweating. And he just gave me the good news that I made the team and in that moment, I was able to hold it together. But right after we got off the call, it's just like all the emotions come I started crying called my fiancée call my mom and dad just they were so proud of me but it just all the hard work and sacrifice. Like you said, I didn't get a call I wanted last time so to finally hear that call. It meant everything to me.

Alec: What is different about this version of Lynn Williams perhaps to the one four years ago?

Lynn: I really worked a lot on my mental game you can grow as a player of course and you can always sharpen little things. The US wants me for me so just the it my ability to change that mindset and realize that I am enough for this team. I belong here and to be lit in

Alec: Such a small percentage of people will experience what you are right now going to a World Cup. What is that atmosphere like? Kind of if you could explain it to the average person.

Lynn: Oh. Intense the best atmosphere ever. You know, you have all of these tactics that you go through on a game in the game and you're trying to say stuff information to people on the field, but you can't hear it because there's a million people yelling at you. You're watching the world and how each nation plays soccer a little bit differently and their tactics and their strategies and it's just an event that the the whole entire world is participating in. It's not just a like a club tournament or a club game. It's the world

Alec: Here in Fresno there's watch parties, people gathering at bars, restaurants, everyone mentioning your name. How does it feel to know that you have a hometown back Here that is so supportive of you?

Lynn: Yeah, it means everything to me, you know, Fresno is where I played most of my soccer. I think that so many clubs overlook Fresno as a place for talent, and I really feel like lucky to have made it to where I am. Just because I didn't go through, you know, the typical system of playing like with the youth teams and ODP and stuff like that. And I think that Fresno is such a region that is overlooked. So to know that I have the support of not only my family, but my extended family of my hometown. It really like helps me drive me forward. And I hope that anybody from Fresno or a smaller town can come look to me and say if she's done if she's coming from Fresno, and she's now on the world stage, like so, can I

Alec: Historically the women's side have been the most successful. Do you feel as if there's a target on your guys's back every single match?

Lynn: The US always seem to have a target we will get everybody's best game always. And so that means that we have to be the best always. And that's our standard though. And I think that's what makes us great is that we have the standard of winning and winning is a habit. It doesn't happen overnight. So yeah, of course we have this to target on our back, but we're definitely ready

Alec: Is it world title or bust?

Lynn: Always. Always world title or bust.

Alec: Lynn, Thank you so much, and good luck with everything.

Lynn: Thank you. You too.

