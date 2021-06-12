entertainment

Music, rides, games... and vaccines? Carnival in Firebaugh combines fun with COVID safety

Special carnival in Firebaugh combines fun with COVID protection

FIREBAUGH, Calif. (KFSN) -- A special carnival in western Fresno County is hoping to protect locals from COVID-19.

The City of Firebaugh and the Fresno County Health Department are teaming up to get people vaccinated this weekend.

Ahead of the state's reopening this Tuesday, they are offering on-the-spot vaccinations and carnival fun at Dunkle Park.

The two-day event kicked off on Friday and included music, rides, games - and other giveaways.

More than 300 doses of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available on the second day of the carnival Saturday.

To reach more people, organizers say they scheduled the event for the early afternoon and evening so people can come after work.

Masks will be required for anyone who attends Saturday's event.

The good times continue this evening from 4 to 8 pm.

More TOP STORIES News