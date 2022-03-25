Valley Air District wants to pay you to upgrade to a new electric mower

The Valley Air District is taking action and paying you to upgrade to a new electric model.
Here's how the deal works: You buy a new electric mower, then take your old mower to a qualified recycler for a certificate. You can trade for a check from the Valley Air District.
If you buy a mower that costs under $200, you'll get half the cost back. Over that amount, you'll get either $150 or $250, depending on the cost.
If you don't have an old mower to trade in, you can still get a $25 to $50 dollar rebate.
Officials with the Valley Air District say the program is aimed at reducing emissions. They say one gas-powered mower can produce as many emissions as 12 new cars.
For more details, click here.