Valley Air District wants to pay you to upgrade to a new electric mower

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Do you have an old mower that you dread using this summer?

The Valley Air District is taking action and paying you to upgrade to a new electric model.

Here's how the deal works: You buy a new electric mower, then take your old mower to a qualified recycler for a certificate. You can trade for a check from the Valley Air District.

If you buy a mower that costs under $200, you'll get half the cost back. Over that amount, you'll get either $150 or $250, depending on the cost.

If you don't have an old mower to trade in, you can still get a $25 to $50 dollar rebate.

Officials with the Valley Air District say the program is aimed at reducing emissions. They say one gas-powered mower can produce as many emissions as 12 new cars.

For more details, click here.

