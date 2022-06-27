Valley Animal Center rescues sweet dog abandoned by her 3rd family

The 8-year-old chocolate American pitbull, Ava, has been in and out of shelters since 2016 and is now back in the care of the shelter.
Animal Care Adoption Supervisor Ruben Cantu and his wife made the trip to Las Vegas where Ava was last abandoned to pick her up from animal control services.
This is the third time she's been abandoned by her adopted family.
Cantu says he's fostered Ava and she does well with children, other dogs and is an absolute love bug.
The no-kill shelter is already receiving calls about Ava.
As for the ideal adoptive family...
"She's just an old lady that wants to hang out I can't believe this is the third state that she's found herself in where people have let her down," says Cantu.
Because of an early case of mange and burns from being abandoned in the desert heat, her fur will stay damaged.
Ava has some masses that have gone untreated so she will require at least one surgery before she is ready for adoption again.
You can donate to Ava's cause or inquire about adoption by visiting the Valley Animal Center website.