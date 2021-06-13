Central California animal rescue shelters team up for Super Adoption Day

Hundreds of cats and dogs, and puppies and kittens were up for adoption.
Valley Animal Center joined forces with Central California SPCA, Fresno Humane Animal Services, and other rescue shelters to get some Valley animals adopted.
Their goal was to adopt 70 animals, but 18 dogs and six cats found their forever home.
The organization was not able to host the event last year due to the pandemic, but this year they were able to have the super adoption in person.
"Our goal was to unite with other shelters and rescues for one goal. We all have the same goal, but today we united to complete as many adoptions as possible," said Valley Animal Center Marketing Manager Alisia Sanchez.
Now, each adoption includes a spay or neuter, vaccinations, flea/tick preventative, a free vet exam, a microchip, and more.
If you missed Saturday's event, available adoptables can be found on CCSPCA's website or you can visit Valley Animal Center's location.