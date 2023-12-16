Assemblyman Vince Fong not allowed to run for Kevin McCarthy's seat, CA Sec. of State rules

The secretary of state says Fong's name will not be appear on the list of candidates for Congressional District 20.

As Valley congressman Kevin McCarthy prepares to resign at the end of the year, he's now offering his endorsement to a potential successor.

As Valley congressman Kevin McCarthy prepares to resign at the end of the year, he's now offering his endorsement to a potential successor.

As Valley congressman Kevin McCarthy prepares to resign at the end of the year, he's now offering his endorsement to a potential successor.

As Valley congressman Kevin McCarthy prepares to resign at the end of the year, he's now offering his endorsement to a potential successor.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley assemblyman Vince Fong will not be allowed to run for outgoing Congressman Kevin McCarthy's seat.

(The video featured in the above player is from a previous story and will be updated)

Earlier this month, McCarthy endorsed Fong as his potential successor after announcing he is retiring at the end of the year.

On Friday, the California Secretary of State's Office announced that state law prohibits Fong to enter the race.

Officials say Fong already filed to run for reelection in Assembly District 32 before he filed to enter the race to replace McCarthy.

State law does not allow a candidate to submit nomination papers for more than one race in the same election.

The secretary of state says Fong's name will not be appear on the list of candidates for Congressional District 20.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.