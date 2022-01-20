Valley childrens hospital

Valley Children's Hospital delaying some non-urgent surgeries amid staffing shortages

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local hospitals are feeling the impact of COVID-19 on patients and staff.

Many ICUs are running out of space, and Valley Children's Hospital is now postponing some surgeries.

Valley Children's Hospital confirmed it is delaying some non-urgent surgeries for two weeks and will then reassess the situation.

A spokesperson says the hospital expects the Omicron peak to end by that time.

Right now, Valley Children's has about 120 healthcare workers out due to COVID-19.

That's actually down from a high of about 170 a couple of weeks ago.
