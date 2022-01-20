Valley Children's Hospital delaying some non-urgent surgeries amid staffing shortages

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local hospitals are feeling the impact of COVID-19 on patients and staff.Many ICUs are running out of space, and Valley Children's Hospital is now postponing some surgeries.Valley Children's Hospital confirmed it is delaying some non-urgent surgeries for two weeks and will then reassess the situation.A spokesperson says the hospital expects the Omicron peak to end by that time.Right now, Valley Children's has about 120 healthcare workers out due to COVID-19.That's actually down from a high of about 170 a couple of weeks ago.