Valley couple invited to White House for Tuesday's historic signing

Last week, Congress passed the Respect for Marriage Act, enshrining marriage equality into federal law. With President Biden expecting to sign Tuesday, he invited this Valley coupl

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno couple received an invitation of a lifetime - to be guests of President Biden for the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act.

Last week, in a rare show of bipartisan solidarity, Congress passed the Respect for Marriage Act - the legislation enshrining marriage equality into federal law.

A milestone moment on the house floor after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, "The motion is adopted".

The bill now heads to President Biden's desk for a signature - bringing peace to many couples across the country like Robin and Karen McGehee. "The more we can do to solidify our rights and be equal citizens in our community, the better," Robin said.

Robin McGehee spent most of her life fighting for same-sex equality, and that's why she received an invitation to be a part of the historic moment. "They said we are calling from the white house and we'd like to invite you to the signing of the Respect for Marriage Bill - President Biden is going to sign it," she said.

On Monday, the two traveled to Washington, DC, to stand in for LGBTQ families from the Valley. Robin and Karen have been married for nearly 8 years and have two kids.

"We are two women that love each other, we are devoted family members, raising kids in the Fresno area and our marriage should be no less valuable that the family that lives right next door," Robin Said.

This has been their life's work. From rallying at Fresno City Hall to the Nation's Capitol -- In 2010, Robin was arrested while in front of the White House protesting the "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy.

During her journey, Robin has met with key political figures - like civil rights activist the late Congressman John Lewis and Vice President Kamala Harris.

This moment isn't the end; she plans to continue her fight for equal rights.

"We can't just stop at LGBT politics - -we gotta start looking at how to be better. I love the mayor's ONE Fresno - we've got to think about how to love our neighbor and be better community members and make a better community for everybody," she said.

Twelve Republican senators and 39 republican representatives, including David Valadao, joined all Democrats to pass the Respect for Marriage Act.

President Biden is slated to sign it into law tomorrow.