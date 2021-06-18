Sports

Semifinal regional championship match-ups held for Valley high schools

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thursday night was the semifinal regional championship match-ups for the Central Valley's girls and boys basketball teams.

Girls:

  • Open Division - (3) Clovis West 53 (2) Centennial 62


    • Division 3-A

  • (5) Buchanan 53 (1) Bakersfield 44
  • Buchanan hosts Del Norte June 19th @ 7:00 PM


    • Division 4-AA
  • (3) Eastlake 28 (2) Roosevelt 49
  • Roosevelt hosts South Pasadena June 19th @ 5:00 PM


    • Division 5-AA
  • (6) Taft 29 (2) Strathmore 49
  • Strathmore hosts Fallbrook June 19th @ 7:00 PM


    • Boys:

    Division 1-A

  • (3) Santa Fe Christian 72 (2) Clovis West 70


    • Division 2-A
  • (8) Narbonne 51 (5) Central 53
  • Central travels to (3) Mater Dei Catholic June 19th @ 7:00 PM


    • Division 4-AA
  • (8) Hoover 57 (4) Linfield Christian 61


    • Division 5-AA
  • (1) Roosevelt 79 (5) Costa Mesa 51
  • Roosevelt hosts Sage Creek June 19th @ 7:30 PM


    • Division 5-A

  • (5) Hoover (SD) 60 (1) Kingsburg 65
  • (3) Legacy 47 (7) Washington Union 49
  • Kingsburg hosts Washington Union June 19th @ 7:00 PM


    • Division 6-AA
  • (14) Crawford 53 (1) Fowler 77
  • Fowler hosts Maranatha Christian June 19th @ 7:00 PM


    • CIF Central Section Championship games for softball listed below.

    D1: (2) Clovis 3 (1) Clovis North 6 - Broncos advance to Regional Championships
    D2: (3) Selma VS (1) Dinuba - June 18th @ 7:30 PM
    D3: (3) Liberty-Madera 0 (1) Tulare Union 4 - The Tribe advances to Regional Championships
    D4: (6) Exeter VS (1) Fowler - June 18th @ 7:00 PM
