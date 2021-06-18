Semifinal regional championship match-ups held for Valley high schools

Open Division - (3) Clovis West 53 (2) Centennial 62

(5) Buchanan 53 (1) Bakersfield 44

Buchanan hosts Del Norte June 19th @ 7:00 PM

(3) Eastlake 28 (2) Roosevelt 49

Roosevelt hosts South Pasadena June 19th @ 5:00 PM

(6) Taft 29 (2) Strathmore 49

Strathmore hosts Fallbrook June 19th @ 7:00 PM

(3) Santa Fe Christian 72 (2) Clovis West 70

(8) Narbonne 51 (5) Central 53

Central travels to (3) Mater Dei Catholic June 19th @ 7:00 PM

(8) Hoover 57 (4) Linfield Christian 61

(1) Roosevelt 79 (5) Costa Mesa 51

Roosevelt hosts Sage Creek June 19th @ 7:30 PM

(5) Hoover (SD) 60 (1) Kingsburg 65

(3) Legacy 47 (7) Washington Union 49

Kingsburg hosts Washington Union June 19th @ 7:00 PM

(14) Crawford 53 (1) Fowler 77

Fowler hosts Maranatha Christian June 19th @ 7:00 PM

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thursday night was the semifinal regional championship match-ups for the Central Valley's girls and boys basketball teams.Girls:Division 3-ADivision 4-AADivision 5-AABoys:Division 1-ADivision 2-ADivision 4-AADivision 5-AADivision 5-ADivision 6-AACIF Central Section Championship games for softball listed below.D1: (2) Clovis 3 (1) Clovis North 6 - Broncos advance to Regional ChampionshipsD2: (3) Selma VS (1) Dinuba - June 18th @ 7:30 PMD3: (3) Liberty-Madera 0 (1) Tulare Union 4 - The Tribe advances to Regional ChampionshipsD4: (6) Exeter VS (1) Fowler - June 18th @ 7:00 PM