Semifinal regional championship match-ups held for Valley high schools

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thursday night was the semifinal regional championship match-ups for the Central Valley's girls and boys basketball teams.
Girls:Open Division - (3) Clovis West 53 (2) Centennial 62
Division 3-A(5) Buchanan 53 (1) Bakersfield 44Buchanan hosts Del Norte June 19th @ 7:00 PM
Division 4-AA(3) Eastlake 28 (2) Roosevelt 49Roosevelt hosts South Pasadena June 19th @ 5:00 PM
Division 5-AA(6) Taft 29 (2) Strathmore 49Strathmore hosts Fallbrook June 19th @ 7:00 PM
Boys:
Division 1-A(3) Santa Fe Christian 72 (2) Clovis West 70
Division 2-A(8) Narbonne 51 (5) Central 53Central travels to (3) Mater Dei Catholic June 19th @ 7:00 PM
Division 4-AA(8) Hoover 57 (4) Linfield Christian 61
Division 5-AA(1) Roosevelt 79 (5) Costa Mesa 51Roosevelt hosts Sage Creek June 19th @ 7:30 PM
Division 5-A(5) Hoover (SD) 60 (1) Kingsburg 65(3) Legacy 47 (7) Washington Union 49Kingsburg hosts Washington Union June 19th @ 7:00 PM
Division 6-AA(14) Crawford 53 (1) Fowler 77Fowler hosts Maranatha Christian June 19th @ 7:00 PM
CIF Central Section Championship games for softball listed below.
D1: (2) Clovis 3 (1) Clovis North 6 - Broncos advance to Regional Championships
D2: (3) Selma VS (1) Dinuba - June 18th @ 7:30 PM
D3: (3) Liberty-Madera 0 (1) Tulare Union 4 - The Tribe advances to Regional Championships
D4: (6) Exeter VS (1) Fowler - June 18th @ 7:00 PM
