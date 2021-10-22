6th annual Valley Made Manufacturing Summit held

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 6th Annual Valley Made Manufacturing Summit is a celebration of the Valley's $15 billion manufacturing industry.San Joaquin Manufacturing Alliance Chair Liz McIlvaine says, "It gives us an opportunity to highlight what is Valley made and shows the importance of why manufacturing continues to be important and the backbone of the economy."The event put on by the Fresno Business Council and San Joaquin Valley Manufacturing Alliance made an in-person return after last year's summit was virtual.But impacts of the pandemic continue on industry.McIlvaine adds, "Shortages in raw materials have become extremely difficult to get and they are very expensive."In addition to keynote speakers and break-out sessions focusing on industry challenges, there are opportunities to collaborate which is why the event is such a hit.Director of Operations at PNM company Mario Persicone says, "In-person, shaking hands, it's so much more effective that way."Ten workshop sessions and 65 opportunities to grab a one-on-one with industry leaders proved vital for job seekers and employers.Persicone says, "I have a two-hour interview session with a bunch of people. I'm looking for people to join our team, build careers from entry-level all the way to experience machinists.The summit helped companies address challenges through collaboration, including labor shortages.