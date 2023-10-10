Parts of Van Ness Blvd. to be repaved in northwest Fresno

Drivers in and around northwest Fresno should be prepared for some road work.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Drivers in and around northwest Fresno should be prepared for some road work.

Portions of Van Ness Boulevard will be repaved from Shaw to Keats Avenues, and from Bullard to Sierra Avenues.

The city and county departments of public works will be conducting the work, and drivers should use an alternate route.

Fresno County is investing $150,000 in the project -- the city is investing $210,000.

"The reason the city's contribution on this one is larger than the county's has to do with the distance," says Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer. "The city has more of the road miles in this particular case."

The project is expected to be complete on October 16.