Family-owned vegan food truck holds soft opening for downtown Fresno restaurant

A family-owned vegan food truck held a soft opening for its restaurant location in Downtown Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family-owned vegan food truck held a soft opening for its restaurant location in Downtown Fresno.

This weekend, La Jacka opened up its new business on Van Ness Avenue and Mono Street.

The restaurant specializes in vegan Mexican cuisine with the use of jackfruit.

The community was out enjoying the restaurant location's food, coffee and live music.

Staff say they are thankful for the positive feedback.

The grand opening is scheduled for the first week of October.

The family business started back in 20-15.