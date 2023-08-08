One person has been hospitalized and three dogs have died following a motorhome fire in Merced.

1 person hospitalized with burns, 3 dogs dead following vehicle fire in Merced, officials say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has been hospitalized and three dogs have died following a motorhome fire in Merced.

The vehicle caught fire on 16th Street between R and V at about 9 am.

Crews found the motorhome engulfed in flames.

Officials say one person was found burned at the scene and hospitalized. The other person was not injured.

Three dogs were killed in the fire.

The vehicle has been moved off the road.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.