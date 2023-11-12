Annual Central Valley Veterans Day parade returns to downtown Fresno

Many veterans expressed gratitude for the event and the community.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The 104th Central Valley Veterans Day parade returned to downtown Fresno today to honor those who have served our country.

Hundreds from near and far gathered in downtown Fresno on Saturday to see the patriotic parade featuring classic cars, military vehicles, and bands.

But the real reason for the gathering is to thank veterans and those currently serving our country.

"I'll always be grateful for their service and sacrifice, and I know we will never forget them, we'll never forget their service, and this is evidence to that," this year's Grand Marshal, Jarrett Kraft, said.

Veterans Day is a reminder that all who serve sacrifice, and some sacrifice all.

"Young Americans willingly put themselves in harm's way, and they fully know it could be the last action they ever take, and in some instances it was, but they do so anyways, and that is absolutely awe-inspiring," Kraft said.

Grand Marshal Jarrett Kraft is a Fresno Police Sergeant who served in the US Marine Corps and received the Navy Cross. It's the second-highest military decoration awarded to Sailors and Marines.

"I wear this medal and accept this medal on behalf of my Marines that I was fighting with that day and on behalf of all the other Marines that gave their life, gave limbs, and came back with those mental scars," Kraft said.

Resources are available for veterans who may be struggling, and highlighting those is also an important mission for the parade organizers.

"We allow the vet center and the VA hospital to get their information out so family members can say 'I want to write down that phone number. I want to get my husband in contact with them or my dad, my son or my daughter,'" consultant and board member of the Central Valley Veterans Day parade, Dan Payne said.

Many veterans expressed gratitude for the event and the community.

Angie Diaz is an Army veteran who served for 30 years and traveled from Sacramento to be part of this meaningful tradition.

"Appreciation from everybody that walks by they say thank you for your service and our response is always thank you for your support," Diaz said.

