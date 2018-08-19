VIDEO: Father, son drive through forest inferno as they try to exit Glacier National Park

Incredible cellphone video captured the terrifying moments a father and son became trapped in a raging forest fire in Montana's Glacier National Park. (KABC)

MONTANA --
Incredible cellphone video captured the terrifying moments a father and son became trapped in a raging forest fire in Montana.

Justin Bilton and his dad were touring the sights in the state's famous Glacier National Park, but when they tried to leave they drove straight into an inferno.

The video showed the father and son seeing small bits of flames at first and then quickly they become surrounded by intense flames.

"Oh my God. Oh, Jesus - God help us," Justin said.

Ash, bits of tree and timber began hitting the front of the vehicle and windshield as Justin then blurts out his fear that their vehicle might explode.

"Dad, what happens if a tree falls on us?" Justin said.

As they stop in the middle of the inferno because a fallen tree blocked their path, the screen went black but Justin and his father continued talking and at one point, his father talked about getting out of the vehicle.

The duo ended up backing out the way they came and emerged in a clearing. They then abandoned their vehicle and ran to nearby Lake McDonald. A ranger passing by in a boat plucked them from the shore and took them to safety.

They watched as their vehicle was devoured by the flames.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the park after the wildfire destroyed at least nine homes and cabins.
