Video: United plane makes emergency landing in New Jersey after engine fire

NEWARK, New Jersey -- A United Airlines flight from New Jersey to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing at Newark Liberty International Airport after an apparent engine fire that was caught on camera.

Video recorded by a passenger early Thursday morning showed sparks coming from one of the jet's wings moments after takeoff.

The passenger, Gabrielle Guzy, said it appeared a fire was coming from the engine.

"The engine, it shot like 10 times, and I got about six of them on video with flames, and it sounded like gunshots, and everyone just kind of freaked out," she said. "It wasn't like a mass panic. Everyone just kind of was shocked, just looking around like does anybody know what just happened?"

United said the plane experienced a mechanical issue.

"I didn't know what was happening," Guzy said. "My sister said she thought it was lights, but I knew it was fire from the engine. I kept reassuring myself we'd be OK because we had only been in the air for a minute."

An Orange County, California, resident who was on the flight and returning from Tel Aviv said he thought the worst.

"It was a very normal climb out, and we've been on flights hundreds of times, but right as (the pilot) was starting to seem like pull power back a little bit, there were four or five of the loudest bangs I had ever heard," the man said. "We just came from the Middle East, so you're thinking, oh man, is this an engine problem, is it a missile? Everything flashes through your mind."

He added that some passengers sitting near the engine who may have been able to see the apparent flames were screaming.

The airline released the following statement:

United 1871 from Newark, New Jersey to Los Angeles returned to Newark due to a mechanical issue. The flight landed safely and passengers deplaned normally. We are working on changing aircraft to get our customers to their destination as soon as possible.

Passengers were re-booked on a later flight, arriving in Los Angeles around 5 a.m. PST.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkemergency landing
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, 28, shot in Fresno County, roadway closed as deputies investigate
3 shot when gunman opens fire outside central Fresno gas station
Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Merced, CHP says
Fresno Police searching for missing 63-year-old man
17-year-old victim in Fresno County shooting dies at Hanford hospital
Thieves caught busting through door of Hanford business may be part of larger operation
Man pointed bow at family in road rage incident, daughter says
Show More
Storm moving into SoCal threatens Grapevine closure
Senate opens to hear articles of impeachment against Trump
7-Eleven clerk in coma after attack over stolen beer
Gov. Newsom visits Fresno as part of California homelessness tour
Councilmember calling for extra security measures at City Hall
More TOP STORIES News