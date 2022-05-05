New affordable housing complex opens in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new housing project in downtown Fresno is helping alleviate the city's housing crisis while also creating a place of recovery for residents."The Villages at Broadway" is located on Broadway - near Divisadero."Our primary purpose is not to relocate those folks anywhere but into shelters with services so they can have an on ramp to a productive life," said Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.A ribbon-cutting welcomed the new $12 million project to the neighborhood Thursday.The Fresno Housing Authority used funds from numerous partners to convert the former Econo Inn into a housing community with 25 units and a property manager unit."As everyone can see who lives in the city or the county, there is a growing need for housing those of our residents who are most vulnerable," said Fresno Housing Authority CEO Tyrone Roderick Williams.Despite this new community, Fresno continues to deal with a housing crisis -- which has only been exacerbated by the pandemic.Like many cities across the state, the demand is greater than the number of available homes.Mayor Jerry Dyer promises a short-term strategy to reverse the trend."We know what we need is 15,000 new and converted affordable homes in our city. That's a lot of work over the next three years between now and 2025, but we're committed to doing that very thing," Dyer said.Officials say communities such as The Villages at Broadway aim to avoid creating an extra financial burden on tenants. They're only expected to pay in rent what they can afford."We understand that our residents half little or no income, so these projects are designed for its residents to pay 30% of their income. If their income is zero, then they pay nothing. Whatever their income is, then 30% is what they're asked to pay," Willams said.The property is fully occupied.All residents are referred through the Coordinated Entry System and were experiencing homelessness.