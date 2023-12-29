Vince Fong allowed to run for Kevin McCarthy's seat, judge rules

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Sacramento Superior Court judge has ruled that Vince Fong will be allowed to enter the face to fill Congressman Kevin McCarthy's seat.

Fong will be reinstated on the ballot for the 20th Congressional District.

The ruling comes after the California Secretary of State announced that Fong would be removed from the ballot because he had already filed for re-election to the state assembly.

Fong filed a lawsuit challenging the secretary of state's decision to remove him.

On Thursday, Fong's case was heard in the Sacramento Superior Court, and the judge ruled in his favor.