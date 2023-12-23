Vince Fong files lawsuit after being removed from ballot for Kevin McCarthy's seat

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Republican Assemblyman Vince Fong has filed a lawsuit challenging the decision of the California Secretary of State to remove him as a candidate for Congress.

Fong threw his hat in the ring last week after learning Congressman Kevin McCarthy was resigning from his position at the end of the year.

But last Friday, the Secretary of State's Office announced Fong was not allowed to run for the 20th congressional district because he had already filed for re-election to the state assembly.

"The lawsuit is about upholding the integrity of our elections and defending the rights of Central Valley voters against the overreach of Sacramento politicians," said Fong.