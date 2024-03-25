Vintage Market in Old Town Clovis sees good turnout despite the rain

Old Town Clovis hosted its vintage market earlier Sunday despite the rain causing some vendors to stay away.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Old Town Clovis hosted its vintage market earlier today.

It is one of the longest-running and most popular events with over 90 vendors from across California.

The rain did keep some vendors away, but it didn't stop hundreds of people from meeting in the street for everything vintage, antique, refurbished and more.

"In the morning there's usually less cause of the rain, there was less people but it's being made up now. This place is jamming and more people are coming," vendor Allan Kozak said. "We'll probably have a better turn out because people are saying, 'oh the sun's going to come out.'

People shopped for vintage or upcycled items like jewelry, toys, clothing and home decor.

Vendors say part of the fun is seeing shoppers find treasures they didn't know they needed.

"Just seeing people what their faces look like when they smile and see something like that was their grandmother's or something that when they were kids they're like 'oh i had one of those when i was a kid,'" Kozak said.

The vintage market is a place for the whole family to walk and shop around with food vendors selling treats along the way.

The event itself was free.

If you missed out on the market, there are similar vintage markets in Old Town at the end of May and September.

For news and weather updates, follow Tiffany Olin on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.