Frightening video shows boar attack snowboarders at ski resort

Frightening video captured the moment a boar came out of the woods and charged at some snowboarders.

Frightening video captured the moment a boar came out of the woods and charged at some snowboarders.

The attack happened Feb. 7 at a resort in Myoko, Japan.

Footage showed as an unsuspecting snowboarder was attacked from behind by the boar that came charging toward him.

The animal ran at a second person, who was able to use the board for some protection. After that, it ran off.

Staff at the nearby snowboarding shop originally posted the video.

They at first didn't believe their customer who told them a wild boar ran into them and broke their snowboard binding, but they showed them the video as proof.