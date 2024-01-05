Aldi opens new location in Visalia

Aldi's store on Mooney and Visalia Parkway held their grand opening on Thursday.

Aldi's store on Mooney and Visalia Parkway held their grand opening on Thursday.

Aldi's store on Mooney and Visalia Parkway held their grand opening on Thursday.

Aldi's store on Mooney and Visalia Parkway held their grand opening on Thursday.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Shoppers in the South Valley have a new option for buying groceries.

Aldi's store on Mooney and Visalia Parkway held their grand opening on Thursday.

Hundreds of locals lined up -- some showed up four hours before the opening.

Doors opened an hour earlier than expected to get customers out of the cold weather.

City council members were also present at their grand opening and ribbon cutting.

Managers say this is the seventh Aldi location in the Central Valley.

Aldi's is currently having special deals on their produce and meat as part of their grand opening celebration.

You can also enter to win free produce for a year and a chance at $500.

Grand opening deals will last through the weekend.