Child killed in crash while riding ATV in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are investigating a fatal collision that left a child dead.

It happened just before 3 Sunday afternoon on Riggin Avenue near Road 89.

Officers say the boy was riding an ATV when he was hit by a truck.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck is cooperating with the investigation.

Officers say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.