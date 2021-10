VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating what led up to a shooting in Visalia that left one man in the hospital.Officers responded to the area of Court and Cypress shortly after 5 am on Saturday for a 'shots fired' call.When they arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body.He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in serious condition.Authorities say the victim was riding a bike when he was shot.There is no suspect description at this time.