23-year-old man arrested in connection to Visalia child abuse

Visalia police arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to a child abuse case that left a one-year-old child dead.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to a child abuse case that left a one-year-old child dead.

Ezequiel Ramirez was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Fresno, police say.


The toddler's mother, Jasmine Blase, 18, was arrested on June 5, after Visalia police responded to a Motel 6 for reports of an unresponsive child.

The child was taken to Valley Children's Hospital with fractured bones and significant head trauma. Officials say the child was declared clinically dead by healthcare workers.


Blase and Ramirez are now both facing homicide and child abuse charges. They've been booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.

Anyone with further information on the case is asked to call 559-713-4104.
