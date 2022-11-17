Visalia police arrest suspect accused of trying to kill man with concrete slab

Visalia police have arrested the suspect accused of trying to kill a man with a concrete slab.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police have arrested the suspect accused of trying to kill a man with a concrete slab.

61-year-old James Garrett was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

Last month, officers were called to a scene on Dinuba Boulevard near Riggin Avenue.

They found the victim with major injuries to his head.

Detectives managed to identify Garrett as the suspect with the help of the Homeless Outreach Proactive Enforcement team.

He is now facing attempted murder charges and the victim is expected to make a full recovery.