VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has now died after a vehicle crash in Visalia.Authorities say the accident happened Thursday night around 8 pm on Walnut near Garden Street.Officers say an SUV was heading the opposite way of a motorcycle being driven by Emmanuel Salmeron when it made a left turn onto Garden and collided with him.Salmeron suffered major injuries and was later pronounced deceased at Kaweah Health.Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in this crash.