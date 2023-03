Man dies after being attacked by dog in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after police say a dog attacked him in Visalia.

Authorities say it happened at a business on S. Santa Fe St. near Walnut Ave. just before 8 am Tuesday.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Authorities are not releasing the man's identity at this time, and they have not said what happened to the dog.