Manhunt underway for 31-year-old driver who allegedly hit, killed Visalia bicyclist

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are searching for a 31-year-old woman who allegedly fatally hit a 25-year-old man riding a bicycle on Saturday.

California Highway Patrol officers say they received a call on Saturday around 1:00 p.m. about a crash somewhere near Avenue 144, south of Avenue 313.

CHP says Shay Dejong was driving a 2012 Mazda when they hit a man who was riding a bike.

Investigators say Dejong fled southbound on Avenue 144 towards Visalia after hitting the bicyclist.

The biker was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses said they saw a female driver with blonde hair, matching the description of Dejong, who owns the the Mazda.

After tracking down the car in the incident in Visalia, officers say they knocked on the door to the residence they believed Dejong was in.

Officers say that's when she fled the residence on foot. The Mazda was then impounded for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.