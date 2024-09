Woman hospitalized after hit-and-run in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are searching for a driver after they hit a woman in the road.

It happened just after 9:30 pm Sunday near Walnut Avenue and Giddings Street.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been hit by a car.

Officials say the driver left the scene.

Police say she was talking and was taken to Kaweah Health for treatment.

Authorities say they are still looking into why the woman was in the road and are looking for any information about the driver.