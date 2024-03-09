Visalia's first indoor golf club keeping nostalgia of Main Street Theater

The bar space will be a testament to the historic aspects of golf while merging new parts of the sport.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you've ever dreamed of a tee time at the Old Course in St. Andrews, a new business in Visalia is getting you on the fairway without having to hop on a plane.

"You can play Torrey Pines, you can play Pebble Beach, you can play Augusta, you can play Saint Andrews in Scotland," says Mulligans Co-Owner Shane Moss.

Mulligans in Visalia is the city's first indoor golf club, where you'll be able to play more than 90 courses, hit the driving range or "take a swing" at golf games.

"aboutGolf is one of the premier simulators," Moss said. "They're located in the PGA headquarters."

Moss is still bringing the vision to life but has big plans for what he calls the golf club for everyone.

"We've got seven high-end golf simulators from wide screens to curve screens," he said. "We've got a full bar."

Whether you want to learn the sport or perfect your swing, two teaching bays are available with pressure plates and cameras.

"The technology and the fun that is behind all of this really opens up all the doors for everyone," Moss said.

Bays will be reserved by the hour, and clubs will be available to rent.

"You'd be hitting your real ball into the screen," Moss said. "We have our overhead system that will capture everything with 99% accuracy."

The bar space will be a testament to the historic aspects of golf while merging new parts of the sport.

"We're an indoor golf club first, and a bar second," Moss said.

The venue is housed in what was the Main Street Theater.

"Our hope was to keep the nostalgia of it -- we wanted to keep the marquee, the ticket booth and the outside of the theater," Moss said.

Moss says transforming the theater came with challenges, including raising the floors and designing around the already existing barreled roof.

Maintaining the essence of the theater was important -- you'll notice that front of house.

The grand opening will also feature the marquee lighting -- a fun tribute to Visalia's history.

Moss says they're aiming for a date in May.

