13-year-old arrested for making school threat in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy for threatening to commit a school shooting in Visalia.

A Youth Services Officer at Divisadero Middle School was notified about the threat made around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers say the 13-year-old allegedly made a threat to a staff member.

The on-campus officer detained the boy and immediately began an investigation.

The student's home was searched and no firearms were found.

He was later arrested and booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility for making criminal threats.

Officers say there will be an increased presence throughout all Visalia Unified school district campuses for the remainder of the week.