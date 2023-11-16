WATCH LIVE

Accused child predator arrested in Visalia Thursday morning

Thursday, November 16, 2023 8:58PM
Visalia Police arrested 33-year-old Fidel Madrigal Thursday morning for possession of child abuse material.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An accused child predator is now in custody in Visalia.

Police arrested 33-year-old Fidel Madrigal early Thursday morning, for possession of child abuse material.

The Youth Services Unit was responding to a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, about a man living in Visalia who was in possession of obscene images of children.

Officers served a search warrant at a home on West Center Avenue near Hall Street.

They found evidence of child abuse material and arrested Madrigal.

He was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.

