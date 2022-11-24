Visalia police officer injured in crash involving suspected robber

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Visalia police officer is being treated at the hospital after crashing with a robbery suspect's vehicle.

The officer first tried to stop a silver Audi on Mooney Boulevard Tuesday afternoon, believing it was involved in a robbery outside Chase Bank.

Authorities say the driver took off on Westbound Highway 198 and hit the officer, who suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Investigators believe the car was stolen because the license plate came back as a Toyota pickup.

The westbound lanes of Highway 198 were closed for investigation.