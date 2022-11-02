Visalia Police searching for man wanted in attempted homicide of two women

Anderson is a white male, 5'8" tall, and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has blonde/brown hair, a full beard, and green eyes.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Police is searching for a man accused of attacking two women with a knife.

Officers were called to West Vassar just after 1 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found two women who were attacked with a knife.

The women were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

The investigation led police to identify the suspect as 22-year-old Wesley Anderson.

He is driving a black 2001 Honda Civic with California license plate, 8XWR726.

Anyone with information on Anderson's whereabouts is asked to call Visalia police.