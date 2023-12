Authorities are looking for a man caught on camera stealing two packages from a person's front door in Visalia.

Man seen on camera stealing packages from Visalia home

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are looking for a man caught on camera stealing two packages from a person's front door in Visalia.

Police posted the video to social media hoping that someone might recognize him.

They say he walked up to a home on East Rose Avenue near Garden Street around 12:30 pm Monday and took the packages.

Anyone with information on who this person might be and their whereabouts is asked to contact Visalia police.

You can remain anonymous.