Visalia purse robber quickly found by police

EMBED </>More Videos

Visalia Police say two people were just sitting and talking in a car, when the suspect opened the passenger door, and demanded a woman's purse. (KFSN)

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Visalia Police say a woman was randomly robbed last night.It happened just before 10 Sunday night in a neighborhood near Fairview Park.

Visalia Police say two people were just sitting and talking in a car when the suspect opened the passenger door and demanded a woman's purse.

At first, she refused, but finally, the suspect grabbed it and ran.

Once police showed up, it didn't take long for them to find the purse in a canal bank.

They then found the suspect, Michael Soto, in the area.

Police say both people in the car gave a good description of him.

"We brought the victim to his location where she identified the suspect as the perpetrator of this crime," said Visalia Police Sgt. Damon Maurice.

Visalia Police also shared a photo of Soto in the back of a patrol car.

They say he did not have a weapon, and thankfully, no one was hurt.

Nothing was missing from the woman's purse.

"Don't put yourself in a dangerous situation, or more dangerous situation than it has to be," Maurice said. "If confronted in that kind of manner, just comply with the suspect and let us respond, hopefully, capture the suspect and get your property back for you."

The recently released Visalia Police annual report shows there was an 18 percent increase in robberies from 2016 to 2017.

Theft was also up, but burglaries were down.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimepurse snatchingvisaliarobberyVisalia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News