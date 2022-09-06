Man shot at Visalia gas station, 1 suspect arrested with stolen car, police say

Police say the white Jeep they were driving had been carjacked just hours earlier from the parking lot of a local BevMo store.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenager is in custody and the search is on for one more suspect following an early morning shooting at a Visalia gas station.

It happened just after 2 am Tuesday at the Arco on Lover's Lane near Noble.

Police say the suspects shot the victim in the leg and he's expected to recover.

They were spotted a short time later in a stolen Jeep near an apartment complex at San Joaquin and Walnut.

That's where they attempted to run but one was caught.

No one was hurt in that crime.

A description of the remaining suspect has not yet been released.