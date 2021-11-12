shooting

Man arrested for Visalia shooting, police searching for 2nd suspect

EMBED <>More Videos

Man arrested for Visalia shooting, police searching for 2nd suspect

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection to a shooting in Visalia.

Police responded to reports of shots being fired at Kaweah Avenue near Santa Fe just after 5 pm on Thursday.

Officers saw a silver car leaving the scene after hearing additional shots being fired. They found a gunshot victim down the street.

The victim was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center and is expected to recover.

Investigators stopped the suspect's car at the intersection of Laurel Avenue and Liberty Street. They say the passenger inside the vehicle ran off.

Officers were able to arrest the driver, Dwight Brown. Some of Brown's clothes and a gun were found nearby.

Police searched for the second suspect but did not find them.

A motive for the attack has not been released.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliacrimeshooting
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
54-year-old man dies after being shot in Porterville
Armed robbery suspect shot and killed by Merced police officers
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
Show More
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
More TOP STORIES News