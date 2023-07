Visalia police are at the scene of a shooting that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.

Man in critical condition following shooting in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia police are at the scene of a shooting that sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers responded to Rinaldi Street near Houston Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

There's no word yet on a possible suspect, and residents are being asked to avoid the area.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.